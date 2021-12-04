Analyzing Yubo International Biotech (OTCMKTS:YBGJ) & Medtronic (NYSE:MDT)

Yubo International Biotech (OTCMKTS:YBGJ) and Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Yubo International Biotech and Medtronic’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yubo International Biotech N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Medtronic $30.12 billion 4.77 $3.61 billion $3.47 30.80

Medtronic has higher revenue and earnings than Yubo International Biotech.

Profitability

This table compares Yubo International Biotech and Medtronic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yubo International Biotech N/A -177.14% -19.87% Medtronic 14.80% 14.52% 8.01%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.6% of Medtronic shares are owned by institutional investors. 56.5% of Yubo International Biotech shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Medtronic shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Yubo International Biotech and Medtronic, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yubo International Biotech 0 0 0 0 N/A Medtronic 0 5 16 0 2.76

Medtronic has a consensus price target of $144.21, indicating a potential upside of 34.94%. Given Medtronic’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Medtronic is more favorable than Yubo International Biotech.

Risk and Volatility

Yubo International Biotech has a beta of 6.22, indicating that its stock price is 522% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Medtronic has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Medtronic beats Yubo International Biotech on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Yubo International Biotech Company Profile

Yubo International Biotech Ltd. engages in the supply of products that process, store and administer therapeutic doses of endometrial stem cells for treatment of disease and injuries. Its products include Life Shinkansen Liquid Dressing and Life Shinkansen Spray Dressing. The company was founded by Lawrence A. Minkoff on February 22, 1991 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group. The Cardiac and Vascular Group segment consists of products for the diagnosis, treatment, and management of cardiac rhythm disorders and cardiovascular disease. The Minimally Invasive Technologies Group segment focuses on respiratory system, gastrointestinal tract, renal system, lungs, pelvic region, kidneys, and obesity diseases. The Restorative Therapies Group segment comprises of neurostimulation therapies and drug delivery systems for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as areas of the spine and brain, along with pelvic health and conditions of the ear, nose, and throat. The Diabetes Group segment offers insulin pumps, coninuous glucose monitoring systems, and insulin pump consumables. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

