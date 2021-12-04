Andreas Bechtolsheim Sells 100,000 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.09, for a total value of $12,409,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Andreas Bechtolsheim also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Arista Networks alerts:

On Monday, November 29th, Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $12,651,000.00.

On Friday, November 26th, Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.11, for a total value of $12,511,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 9,135 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.72, for a total value of $3,286,042.20.

On Friday, September 3rd, Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 25,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.00, for a total value of $9,075,000.00.

ANET opened at $121.20 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.52 and a twelve month high of $134.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.17, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $118.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.32.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business had revenue of $748.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ANET shares. Barclays raised their price target on Arista Networks from $94.50 to $112.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group downgraded Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $102.50 to $127.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $94.75 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.86.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.