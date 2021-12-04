Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) Given a €51.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €51.00 ($57.95) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ABI. Berenberg Bank set a €81.30 ($92.39) price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($62.50) price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €58.00 ($65.91) price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €73.00 ($82.95) price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €67.00 ($76.14) price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €63.95 ($72.67).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of €82.03 ($93.22) and a 1 year high of €110.10 ($125.11).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

