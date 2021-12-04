AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Director Janet Kerr Sells 350 Shares

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Director Janet Kerr sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.38, for a total transaction of $42,833.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPF opened at $116.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,982.17 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.82. AppFolio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.22 and a fifty-two week high of $186.59.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AppFolio during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in AppFolio during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in AppFolio during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in AppFolio by 78.7% during the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 420 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AppFolio during the second quarter worth about $68,000. 46.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. The firm caters to small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers the following solutions: AppFolio Property Manager, Tenant Screening Services, Maintenance Contact Center, Premium Leads, Tenant Debt Collections and MyCase.

