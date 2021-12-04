AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) Stock Price Up 6.6%

AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH)’s share price rose 6.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.07 and last traded at $5.01. Approximately 5,495 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,686,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.70.

APPH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of AppHarvest in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AppHarvest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of AppHarvest from $32.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.97 and its 200-day moving average is $10.38. The company has a quick ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.33 million. On average, equities analysts expect that AppHarvest, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APPH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in AppHarvest in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $742,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in AppHarvest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in AppHarvest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $479,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in AppHarvest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,661,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in AppHarvest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.02% of the company’s stock.

AppHarvest Company Profile

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

