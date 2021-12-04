Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $87.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $95.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Appian from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Appian from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities raised Appian from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Truist upgraded Appian from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Appian from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $119.86.

Shares of APPN stock opened at $69.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.37. Appian has a 1-year low of $64.25 and a 1-year high of $260.00.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). Appian had a negative net margin of 20.00% and a negative return on equity of 21.63%. The firm had revenue of $92.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Appian will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mark Steven Lynch sold 5,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.81, for a total transaction of $490,342.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher Winters sold 4,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total value of $387,884.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,120 shares of company stock valued at $1,173,619. 43.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APPN. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Appian by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its position in Appian by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Appian in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Appian by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Appian in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors own 38.33% of the company’s stock.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

