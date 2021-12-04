Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $117.94 Billion

Brokerages expect Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to post $117.94 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Apple’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $115.28 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $121.30 billion. Apple posted sales of $111.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apple will report full year sales of $385.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $375.27 billion to $392.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $409.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $398.61 billion to $423.51 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Apple.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AAPL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $168.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.02.

NASDAQ AAPL traded down $1.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $161.84. The stock had a trading volume of 117,938,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,078,736. Apple has a 1 year low of $116.21 and a 1 year high of $170.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $150.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $23,022,040.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $12,416,538.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 473,347 shares of company stock valued at $67,822,283 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its holdings in Apple by 57.7% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 21.3% during the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

