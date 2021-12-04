Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 on March 16th

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the manufacturing equipment provider on Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%.

Applied Materials has increased its dividend payment by 117.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Applied Materials has a dividend payout ratio of 11.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Applied Materials to earn $8.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.7%.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $145.83 on Friday. Applied Materials has a 1-year low of $83.53 and a 1-year high of $159.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $131.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.66.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.64% and a net margin of 25.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.69.

In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $45,837,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Applied Materials stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 36.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,498,783 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,458,640 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.60% of Applied Materials worth $783,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

