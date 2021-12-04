Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) CEO Gary E. Dickerson Sells 300,000 Shares of Stock

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $45,837,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $145.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $131.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.66. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $83.53 and a one year high of $159.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 52.64%. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

Several research firms recently commented on AMAT. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.69.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.8% during the third quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 55,517 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at $1,020,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at $1,228,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 11.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 35,685 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 3.1% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 138,186 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,677,000 after acquiring an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

