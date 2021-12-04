Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) Short Interest Update

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a decrease of 23.0% from the October 31st total of 1,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 536,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Shares of Aquestive Therapeutics stock opened at $4.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 3.52. Aquestive Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.10 and a twelve month high of $8.06.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $13.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.49) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AQST. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,738,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 929.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 358,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 323,269 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $974,000. Latash Investments LLC bought a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $965,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 764,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,974,000 after purchasing an additional 233,131 shares in the last quarter. 40.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Aquestive Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

About Aquestive Therapeutics

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc engages in the identifying, developing, and commercializing differentiated products to address unmet medical needs and to solve patients’ therapeutic problems. Its product pipeline include Libervant, AQST-108, AQST-305, Suboxone and Zuplenz. The company was founded in January 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

