Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) PT Raised to $13.00 at Citigroup

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $7.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Ardelyx from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.09.

NASDAQ:ARDX opened at $1.52 on Tuesday. Ardelyx has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $2.31. The company has a market cap of $171.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.07). Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 1,386.48% and a negative return on equity of 132.31%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ardelyx will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Elizabeth A. Grammer sold 77,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total transaction of $86,723.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 85,682 shares of company stock valued at $95,591 in the last ninety days. 5.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 16.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 298,795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 42,896 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the third quarter worth about $70,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 966.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 850,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 771,162 shares during the last quarter. 82.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development and commercialization of medicine for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases. Its product portfolio includes tenapanor, which is an experimental medication that works exclusively in the gut and is in late-stage clinical development.

