Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Receives “Hold” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) in a research report report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $92.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ARES. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Ares Management from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Ares Management from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ares Management from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Ares Management from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.38.

Shares of NYSE ARES traded down $3.33 on Friday, hitting $79.89. The company had a trading volume of 665,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,733. Ares Management has a 12-month low of $44.43 and a 12-month high of $90.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.61 and a beta of 1.04.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.02). Ares Management had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 14.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ares Management will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is currently 97.92%.

In other news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 79,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.55, for a total transaction of $6,795,664.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 424,119 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.95 per share, with a total value of $11,430,007.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 213,404 shares of company stock valued at $18,219,189. 49.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the first quarter worth $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 120.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 550 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 310.3% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the second quarter worth $76,000. 44.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

