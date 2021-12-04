Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.14

Shares of Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSE:AR) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.14 and traded as high as C$3.35. Argonaut Gold shares last traded at C$3.27, with a volume of 810,246 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AR. Scotiabank cut their target price on Argonaut Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Argonaut Gold in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Argonaut Gold in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.42.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.14. The stock has a market cap of C$1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The mining company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$136.72 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Argonaut Gold Inc. will post 0.3705062 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR)

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets are the El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; the Magino project located Ontario, Canada; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

