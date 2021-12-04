Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Lowers Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. cut its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,471 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 9,780 shares during the period. General Dynamics accounts for approximately 1.5% of Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GD. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 5.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,525,871 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $475,520,000 after purchasing an additional 125,274 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 12.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,944,531 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $367,185,000 after acquiring an additional 211,992 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 8,915.9% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,894,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873,052 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,420,179 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $267,363,000 after acquiring an additional 9,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 3.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,298,882 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $244,525,000 after acquiring an additional 39,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GD. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.91.

GD opened at $197.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.48. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $144.50 and a fifty-two week high of $210.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $200.69 and its 200 day moving average is $196.10. The stock has a market cap of $55.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.10.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 21.32%. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.86%.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

