Arizona Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:AZMCF) Short Interest Update

Arizona Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:AZMCF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,800 shares, a decline of 25.7% from the October 31st total of 71,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 262,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

AZMCF stock opened at $4.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.62 and a 200-day moving average of $3.59. Arizona Metals has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $4.59.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Arizona Metals in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Arizona Metals Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, zinc, and silver deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Kay mine project, which consists of approximately 1,300 acres of patented and BLM claims located in Yavapai County, Arizona; and the Sugarloaf Peak Gold project that comprises 4,400 acres of BLM claims situated in La Paz County, Arizona.

