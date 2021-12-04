Arkadios Wealth Advisors Acquires 10,202 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 5,931.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 10,202 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Pentair were worth $753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PNR. Amundi bought a new stake in Pentair during the second quarter valued at $147,383,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Pentair by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,161,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $955,767,000 after purchasing an additional 510,073 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Pentair by 132.9% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 825,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,693,000 after purchasing an additional 471,042 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Pentair during the second quarter worth about $24,971,000. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its stake in Pentair by 195.7% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 550,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,140,000 after purchasing an additional 364,200 shares during the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PNR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Pentair in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Seaport Global Securities lowered Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Pentair from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Pentair from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.15.

Shares of NYSE:PNR opened at $72.64 on Friday. Pentair plc has a 1 year low of $50.21 and a 1 year high of $80.40. The company has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.27 and its 200 day moving average is $72.93.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $969.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Pentair’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.40%.

Pentair Profile

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

