Arkadios Wealth Advisors Decreases Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

In related news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $2,013,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,240,021 shares of company stock valued at $100,025,781. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SCHW opened at $78.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $142.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84 and a beta of 1.06. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.89 and a fifty-two week high of $84.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 30.08%. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.38%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.72.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Recommended Story: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.