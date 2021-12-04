Arkadios Wealth Advisors Increases Stock Position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 217.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,273 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 35.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 19.7% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:LQD opened at $134.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $133.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.84. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.91 and a fifty-two week high of $138.21.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

