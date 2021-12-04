Arkadios Wealth Advisors Purchases 6,843 Shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY) by 9,917.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,912 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,843 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned 0.10% of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONEY. Systelligence LLC increased its stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 113.2% in the 2nd quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 90,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,626,000 after acquiring an additional 48,290 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 844.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 50,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,801,000 after purchasing an additional 45,256 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,172,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 93,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,852,000 after purchasing an additional 15,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $979,000.

NYSEARCA ONEY opened at $95.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.15. SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.07 and a fifty-two week high of $99.83.

