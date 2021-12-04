Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 4,291 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors cut its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 17.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,291 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 159.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $35.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.80.

Shares of NYSE PEAK opened at $33.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.68. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.15 and a fifty-two week high of $37.69. The company has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.69.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.29). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 1.54% and a net margin of 33.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is currently 104.35%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

