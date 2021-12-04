Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Posts Earnings Results

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $100.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.90 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 318.32% and a negative net margin of 77.59%. Asana’s quarterly revenue was up 70.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS.

Shares of NYSE ASAN opened at $66.98 on Friday. Asana has a 1-year low of $25.41 and a 1-year high of $145.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Asana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Asana from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Asana from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Asana from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Asana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Asana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

In other news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 13,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $100.00 per share, with a total value of $1,391,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $100.00 per share, with a total value of $25,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders bought 1,513,915 shares of company stock valued at $149,636,500 and sold 112,440 shares valued at $13,494,854. Corporate insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Asana stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) by 92.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,489 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,814 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Asana were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 30.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

