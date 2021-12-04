Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.96)-($0.95) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($1.00). The company issued revenue guidance of $371.0-372.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $359.42 million.Asana also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.960-$-0.950 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ASAN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Asana from $37.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Asana from $85.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Asana from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Asana from $143.00 to $103.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Asana from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $103.00.

ASAN traded down $24.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.98. 13,910,326 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,169,885. Asana has a twelve month low of $25.41 and a twelve month high of $145.79. The company has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.78 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.21.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Asana had a negative net margin of 77.59% and a negative return on equity of 318.32%. The business had revenue of $100.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 70.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Asana will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $99.84 per share, with a total value of $24,960,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,967,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,124,285.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 13,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $100.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,391,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,513,915 shares of company stock valued at $149,636,500 and have sold 112,440 shares valued at $13,494,854. 54.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Asana stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) by 92.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,814 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Asana were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.19% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

