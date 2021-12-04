Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 98,188 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 147.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 164,607 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,188 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $12,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GMED. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 17.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 265,507 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $16,374,000 after acquiring an additional 39,851 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 21.2% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 16,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 2.6% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,890 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 0.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 157,989 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $12,249,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the second quarter valued at about $212,000. 66.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Globus Medical stock opened at $63.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.09. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.90 and a 1 year high of $84.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.04 and a 200-day moving average of $76.47.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $229.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.28 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 19.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Globus Medical from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globus Medical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.23.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

Further Reading: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED).

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.