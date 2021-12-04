Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $22.29 Million in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 89,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $22,289,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.1% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 15.8% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 17.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $240.45 on Friday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12 month low of $139.37 and a 12 month high of $273.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.29.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $1.06. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.13 EPS for the current year.

JLL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $282.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

