Atalaya Mining Plc (TSE:AYM) Director Sells C$24,360.00 in Stock

Atalaya Mining Plc (TSE:AYM) Director Hui Liu sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.06, for a total transaction of C$24,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 369,019 shares in the company, valued at C$1,498,217.14.

Shares of TSE AYM opened at C$6.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.44 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.68, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of C$953.66 million and a PE ratio of 5.72. Atalaya Mining Plc has a 1 year low of C$3.48 and a 1 year high of C$7.20.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.502 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Atalaya Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.46%.

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company holds interest in the Proyecto Riotinto project, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

