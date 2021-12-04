Atalaya Mining Plc (TSE:AYM) Director Sells C$24,360.00 in Stock

Atalaya Mining Plc (TSE:AYM) Director Hui Liu sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.06, for a total transaction of C$24,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 369,019 shares in the company, valued at C$1,498,217.14.

Shares of TSE AYM opened at C$6.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.44 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.68, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of C$953.66 million and a PE ratio of 5.72. Atalaya Mining Plc has a 1 year low of C$3.48 and a 1 year high of C$7.20.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.502 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Atalaya Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.46%.

Atalaya Mining Company Profile

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company holds interest in the Proyecto Riotinto project, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

