ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) will announce $0.07 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ATN International’s earnings. ATN International posted earnings of ($0.78) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 109%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ATN International will report full year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.26. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow ATN International.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.27). ATN International had a negative net margin of 3.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $166.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS.

ATNI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of ATN International from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATNI opened at $40.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. ATN International has a 52-week low of $37.89 and a 52-week high of $52.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. ATN International’s payout ratio is currently -56.20%.

In other news, major shareholder Cornelius B. Prior, Jr. sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $26,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATNI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in ATN International during the first quarter worth $55,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in ATN International by 1.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 47,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ATN International by 23.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ATN International in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Portland Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ATN International by 42.3% in the second quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

About ATN International

ATN International, Inc engages in investment in communications, energy, and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers carrier services, including wholesale roaming services, site maintenance, and the leasing of critical network infrastructure.

