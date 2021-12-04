ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Sees Large Volume Increase

ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 3,253 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 41,367 shares.The stock last traded at $38.00 and had previously closed at $38.21.

ATNI has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of ATN International from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

The firm has a market cap of $633.43 million, a PE ratio of -33.08 and a beta of 0.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $166.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.76 million. ATN International had a negative net margin of 3.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ATN International, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. ATN International’s payout ratio is -56.20%.

In other news, major shareholder Cornelius B. Prior, Jr. sold 600 shares of ATN International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $26,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ATN International in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ATN International in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ATN International in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of ATN International in the third quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in ATN International by 91,450.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,658 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

ATN International Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATNI)

ATN International, Inc engages in investment in communications, energy, and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers carrier services, including wholesale roaming services, site maintenance, and the leasing of critical network infrastructure.

