Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) Shares Acquired by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) by 104,100.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,210 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Atomera were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATOM. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in Atomera in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Atomera by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Atomera in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Atomera in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Atomera by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. 31.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ATOM opened at $20.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.61. Atomera Incorporated has a one year low of $9.57 and a one year high of $47.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 11.09 and a current ratio of 11.09. The company has a market cap of $471.27 million, a P/E ratio of -28.66 and a beta of 1.43.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07).

Atomera Profile

Atomera, Inc engages in the development, commercializing, and licensing of proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry. It developed Mears Silicon Technology, which increases performance and power efficiency in semiconductor transistors. The company was founded by Robert Mears in April 26, 2001 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

