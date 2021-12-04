AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) PT Raised to C$85.00 at ATB Capital

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) had its target price upped by ATB Capital from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 145.52% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ACQ. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on AutoCanada from C$64.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Acumen Capital dropped their price objective on AutoCanada from C$68.00 to C$61.50 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on AutoCanada from C$55.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cormark increased their price objective on AutoCanada from C$62.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC upgraded AutoCanada from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$46.00 to C$48.50 in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoCanada currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$61.13.

Shares of ACQ stock opened at C$34.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$931.55 million and a P/E ratio of 8.43. AutoCanada has a one year low of C$22.49 and a one year high of C$59.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$41.84 and a 200 day moving average price of C$45.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.00, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.17 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.28 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that AutoCanada will post 3.9099999 EPS for the current year.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

