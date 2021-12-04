AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) PT Raised to C$85.00 at ATB Capital

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) had its target price upped by ATB Capital from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 145.52% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ACQ. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on AutoCanada from C$64.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Acumen Capital dropped their price objective on AutoCanada from C$68.00 to C$61.50 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on AutoCanada from C$55.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cormark increased their price objective on AutoCanada from C$62.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC upgraded AutoCanada from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$46.00 to C$48.50 in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoCanada currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$61.13.
Shares of ACQ stock opened at C$34.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$931.55 million and a P/E ratio of 8.43. AutoCanada has a one year low of C$22.49 and a one year high of C$59.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$41.84 and a 200 day moving average price of C$45.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.00, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.46.
AutoCanada Company Profile
AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.
