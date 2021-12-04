AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,733.71.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AZO. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AutoZone from $1,650.00 to $1,710.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on AutoZone from $1,800.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on AutoZone from $1,825.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on AutoZone from $1,670.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on AutoZone from $1,820.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,682.81, for a total transaction of $7,572,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,827.11, for a total value of $2,155,989.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,680 shares of company stock valued at $21,459,935 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,796,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in AutoZone by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth about $920,000. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in AutoZone by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,345,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in AutoZone by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,531,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AZO traded down $5.29 on Friday, reaching $1,863.00. 175,547 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,115. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,790.24 and its 200-day moving average is $1,625.28. AutoZone has a 1-year low of $1,085.85 and a 1-year high of $1,941.36.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $35.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $30.20 by $5.52. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 142.05% and a net margin of 14.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $30.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AutoZone will post 97.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

