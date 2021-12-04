AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $19.93

AvidXchange Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AVDX) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as 19.93 and last traded at 20.06, with a volume of 4502 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at 20.80.

AVDX has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on AvidXchange in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on AvidXchange in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AvidXchange in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on AvidXchange in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on AvidXchange in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 30.50.

AvidXchange Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVDX)

AvidXchange Holdings Inc is a provider of accounts payable automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and suppliers. The company’s software-as-a-service-based, end-to-end software and payment platform digitizes and automates the AP workflows for businesses and supplier. AvidXchange Holdings Inc is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

