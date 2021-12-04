Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avista were worth $3,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Avista during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Avista in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Avista in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Avista in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Avista in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 82.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Heidi B. Stanley sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total transaction of $40,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AVA opened at $39.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.63. Avista Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.68 and a fifty-two week high of $49.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.96.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $296.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.93 million. Avista had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 7.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avista Co. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.4225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.45%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AVA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Avista from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

