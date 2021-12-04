Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Axcella Health Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is engaged in the research and development of novel multifactorial interventions to support health and address dysregulated metabolism. The company’s principal candidate consists of AXA1665, AXA1125, AXA1957, AXA2678 and AXA4010 which are in clinical stage. Axcella Health Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Get Axcella Health alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on Axcella Health from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Axcella Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Noble Financial initiated coverage on Axcella Health in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

Shares of NASDAQ AXLA opened at $2.57 on Thursday. Axcella Health has a 52 week low of $2.56 and a 52 week high of $6.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.37. The company has a quick ratio of 8.72, a current ratio of 8.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $100.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.48.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.04. Equities research analysts anticipate that Axcella Health will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Axcella Health by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 140,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Axcella Health by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 72,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 17,287 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new position in Axcella Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new position in Axcella Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Axcella Health by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 124,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 42,413 shares during the period. 63.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Axcella Health

Axcella Health, Inc is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of treatment for diseases and improve health using endogenous metabolic modulator, or EMM, and compositions. Its product pipeline includes AXA1665, for the reduction in risk of recurrent overt hepatic encephalopathy; and AXA1125, for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

See Also: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Axcella Health (AXLA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Axcella Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcella Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.