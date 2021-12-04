Azbit Hits Market Cap of $1.13 Million (AZ)

Azbit (CURRENCY:AZ) traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. Over the last week, Azbit has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Azbit coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Azbit has a market cap of $1.13 million and approximately $542.00 worth of Azbit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001216 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003928 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00041118 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $117.83 or 0.00239245 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00007909 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Azbit Coin Profile

AZ is a coin. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. Azbit’s total supply is 124,724,662,825 coins and its circulating supply is 83,057,996,159 coins. The official website for Azbit is azbit.com . Azbit’s official Twitter account is @azbit_news and its Facebook page is accessible here . Azbit’s official message board is medium.com/azbit-news

According to CryptoCompare, “Azbit is a crypto financial platform. It works as a crypto banking institution and provides users with exchange services with a built-in margin and algorithmic trading. Azbit is an investment platform that offers social copytrading (mimic other traders movements), SAMM accounts, and portfolio management tools. In addition, a multicurrency digital wallet is available at the platform for the users to store and manage their digital assets. The team Azbit is developing a project on the capitalization of more than 4k coins on https://cmc.io. The Azbit Token (AZ) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that allows users to pay exchange fees at a discounted rate when using platform services. “

Azbit Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azbit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Azbit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Azbit using one of the exchanges listed above.

