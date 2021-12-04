B. Riley Weighs in on Chico’s FAS, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CHS)

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) – Stock analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Chico’s FAS in a report issued on Wednesday, December 1st. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.08. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Chico's FAS alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of CHS opened at $5.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $644.17 million, a PE ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Chico’s FAS has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $7.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.54.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.18. Chico’s FAS had a negative net margin of 7.37% and a negative return on equity of 40.13%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHS. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 2.0% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 91,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 4.5% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 49,497 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 5.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 66,062 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 3,174 shares during the period. Clifford Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 5.1% in the third quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 66,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 3,177 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 1.3% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 250,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

About Chico’s FAS

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

Featured Story: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Chico's FAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chico's FAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.