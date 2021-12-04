Baader Bank Reiterates “€37.00” Price Target for Jenoptik (ETR:JEN)

Baader Bank set a €37.00 ($42.05) target price on Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on JEN. Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($45.45) price objective on shares of Jenoptik in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.00 ($34.09) price target on shares of Jenoptik in a report on Friday, November 26th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €38.00 ($43.18) price target on shares of Jenoptik in a report on Friday, November 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.50 ($36.93) price target on shares of Jenoptik in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €37.00 ($42.05) price target on shares of Jenoptik in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €35.29 ($40.10).

Shares of ETR JEN opened at €35.06 ($39.84) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €32.40 and a 200 day moving average price of €28.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.58, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.14. Jenoptik has a 52-week low of €21.62 ($24.57) and a 52-week high of €37.76 ($42.91).

Jenoptik AG engages in the optics and photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety divisions. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

