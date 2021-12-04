Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT) Trading Down 0.3%

Bakkt Holdings Inc (NYSE:BKKT)’s share price dropped 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.29 and last traded at $13.96. Approximately 4,437,415 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 3,886,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.00.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Bakkt in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Bakkt Company Profile (NYSE:BKKT)

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings is based in Chicago, Illinois.

