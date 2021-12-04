Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 34,904 Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 348,534 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,904 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $13,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFF. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 26,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 83,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,298,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wendell David Associates Inc. increased its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 218,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,592,000 after acquiring an additional 23,786 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PFF opened at $38.29 on Friday. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $37.04 and a 1 year high of $39.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.03.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.123 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st.

About iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

