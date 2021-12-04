Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 1,542 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $8,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 256,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,059,000 after purchasing an additional 14,801 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 35,522 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 274,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,246,000 after purchasing an additional 108,590 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMN stock opened at $110.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.51 and a 12 month high of $124.62.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.43. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 31.31%. The business had revenue of $877.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. AMN Healthcare Services’s quarterly revenue was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist boosted their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.50.

In other news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.68, for a total value of $223,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,759,183.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total transaction of $113,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

