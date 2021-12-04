Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Has $6.04 Million Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $6,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSM. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 12.4% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth $2,768,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 171.4% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 19,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth $229,000. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth $384,000.

TSM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.01.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $119.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.95. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $100.70 and a 1-year high of $142.20. The company has a market cap of $618.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.93% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.89 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.3911 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.34%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

