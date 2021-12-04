Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,033 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of USHY. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 20.3% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 38,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 6,444 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 542.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $237,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 11,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 15.2% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

BATS:USHY opened at $40.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.39.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.