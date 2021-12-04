Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 5,382 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,439 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,382 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $10,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 642,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $145,672,000 after buying an additional 306,055 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,731,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $811,269,000 after buying an additional 236,236 shares in the last quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 111,149 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,206,000 after buying an additional 48,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 140,749 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,919,000 after buying an additional 31,267 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BABA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James cut Alibaba Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.19.

NYSE BABA opened at $111.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $108.70 and a 12 month high of $274.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $155.17 and its 200 day moving average is $181.20. The stock has a market cap of $303.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.92.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 15.27%. The company had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

