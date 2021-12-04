Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 41.2% from the October 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS BKKLY opened at $17.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.88. Bangkok Bank Public has a 12 month low of $14.90 and a 12 month high of $22.55.

About Bangkok Bank Public

Bangkok Bank Public Co Ltd. engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Banking, International Banking, Investment Banking, and Others. The Domestic Banking segment provides loans, deposits, trade finance, remittances and payments, electronic services, credit cards, debit cards, and related other financial services.

