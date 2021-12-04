Bank of America Corp DE Cuts Position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN) by 19.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,940 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 1.07% of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF worth $3,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWN. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 428.7% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 142,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,582,000 after purchasing an additional 115,651 shares during the period. Concentrum Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 95.2% in the 2nd quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 9,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 4,876 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 125.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 27,119 shares during the period.

EWN stock opened at $48.26 on Friday. iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF has a 1 year low of $39.81 and a 1 year high of $54.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.51.

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index (the Index).

