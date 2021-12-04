Bank of America Corp DE Cuts Stock Position in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its stake in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 47,055 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Central Pacific Financial were worth $3,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 51.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 13.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Central Pacific Financial in the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Central Pacific Financial in the second quarter valued at about $306,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 5.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPF stock opened at $27.88 on Friday. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $17.14 and a fifty-two week high of $29.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $779.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.35.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.16. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 26.50%. The business had revenue of $66.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Central Pacific Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Central Pacific Financial’s payout ratio is presently 40.49%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Central Pacific Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. The Banking Operations segment includes construction and real estate development lending, commercial lending, residential mortgage lending and servicing, indirect auto lending, trust services, and retail brokerage services.

