Bank of America Corp DE Has $3.29 Million Holdings in Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) by 16,081.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 169,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,858 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Porch Group were worth $3,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Porch Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,423,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Porch Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,151,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Porch Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,197,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Porch Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $424,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Porch Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $576,000. Institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

PRCH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Porch Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Porch Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Porch Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Porch Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.44.

Porch Group stock opened at $17.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Porch Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.90 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.18.

In other news, Director Asha Sharma sold 103,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $2,333,868.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Matthew Neagle sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total transaction of $104,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 175,647 shares of company stock worth $3,851,295. Insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

About Porch Group

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

