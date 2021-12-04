Bank of America Corp DE Has $3.33 Million Stock Position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 89,011 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust were worth $3,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,912,000. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 247,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after acquiring an additional 36,305 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 49,573 shares in the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,041,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 42,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 5,462 shares in the last quarter.

BNY opened at $14.73 on Friday. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $14.10 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.12.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.056 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Profile

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes. The company was founded on July 26, 2001 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

