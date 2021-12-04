Bank of America Corp DE Has $3.58 Million Position in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its position in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 173,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,097 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.09% of Eastern Bankshares worth $3,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EBC. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,470,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,387,000 after purchasing an additional 402,405 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,249,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,844,000 after purchasing an additional 373,847 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,798,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,989,000 after purchasing an additional 144,446 shares in the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,796,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,962,000 after purchasing an additional 25,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Eastern Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,712,000. 47.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Eastern Bankshares news, Director Greg Allen Sr. Shell sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total transaction of $579,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eastern Bankshares stock opened at $19.73 on Friday. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.02 and a 52-week high of $23.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.84.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Eastern Bankshares had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 4.46%. The firm had revenue of $145.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.95 million. Equities research analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Eastern Bankshares’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

EBC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

