Bank of America Corp DE Sells 70,231 Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) by 20.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 265,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 70,231 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties were worth $3,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. abrdn plc acquired a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the second quarter valued at about $135,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties in the second quarter worth about $132,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties in the first quarter worth about $146,000. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 35.7% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 16,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 4,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 25.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 5,437 shares in the last quarter. 65.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.92.

Shares of AHH opened at $14.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.12 and a 200-day moving average of $13.59. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $10.51 and a one year high of $15.64. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 74.85 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 7.38 and a quick ratio of 7.38.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 4.56%. The company had revenue of $49.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Analysts expect that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 28th. This is an increase from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 336.86%.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which develops, builds, owns, and manages institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in the Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through the following segments: Office Real Estate, Retail Real Estate, Multifamily Residential Real Estate, and General Contracting and Real Estate Services.

