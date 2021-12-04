Barclays Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO)

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Expro Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th.

Get Expro Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:XPRO opened at $13.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 1.29. Expro Group has a 12-month low of $13.02 and a 12-month high of $32.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.47.

Expro Group Holdings NV engages in the provision of integrated services across the well’s lifecycle. It offers well construction, subsea well access, well flow management, and well intervention applications. The company was founded on October 1, 2021 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Expro Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expro Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.